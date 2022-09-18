Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Isolated Prince Andrew pays tribute to ‘mummy’, Queen Elizabeth
- The prince, effectively banished from royal life after sex assault accusations, says he’ll ‘treasure forever’ his mother’s compassion, care
- Often referred to as the ‘favourite son’, he was accused of having sex with a victim of US child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which he denies
