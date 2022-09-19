US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London. Photo: PA
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state
- The president, accompanied by his wife and the US ambassador to Britain, made the sign of the cross and briefly placed his hand on his heart during the visit
- He is one of hundreds of world leaders travelling to the UK to pay their respects, but Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London. Photo: PA