US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London. Photo: PA
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London. Photo: PA
Britain
World /  Europe

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state

  • The president, accompanied by his wife and the US ambassador to Britain, made the sign of the cross and briefly placed his hand on his heart during the visit
  • He is one of hundreds of world leaders travelling to the UK to pay their respects, but Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:07am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London. Photo: PA
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London. Photo: PA
READ FULL ARTICLE