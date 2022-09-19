Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and other members of a Chinese delegation view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state at Westminster Hall on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan attends Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state
- House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle reportedly barred a delegation of Chinese officials, including its ambassador, from visiting the vigil
- Commons officials had left open the possibility Wang Qishan could visit as a representative of a head of state invited to the funeral
