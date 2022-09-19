British Prime Minster Liz Truss ‘s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook is helping the FBI with a bribery investigation involving a former Puerto Rican governor. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minster Liz Truss ‘s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook is helping the FBI with a bribery investigation involving a former Puerto Rican governor. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

UK PM Liz Truss’s chief of staff is a witness in FBI bribery probe

  • Mark Fullbrook is assisting US authorities in a bribery investigation that led to the arrest of Puerto Rico’s former leader Wanda Vazquez
  • Fullbrook helped run the successful campaigns of both Liz Truss and ex-PM Boris Johnson to become Conservative Party leader

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:58am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minster Liz Truss ‘s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook is helping the FBI with a bribery investigation involving a former Puerto Rican governor. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minster Liz Truss ‘s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook is helping the FBI with a bribery investigation involving a former Puerto Rican governor. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE