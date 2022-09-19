Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: AP
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

King Charles ‘deeply touched’ as he thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

  • The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday
  • King Charles thanked people from Britain and across the world for their messages of sympathy

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:08am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: AP
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE