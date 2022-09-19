Britain’s King Charles said on Sunday that he had been “moved beyond measure” by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral. King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been “so deeply touched” by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world. “We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen,” King Charles said in a statement. A stream of dignitaries and global leaders paid tribute at the monarch lying in state in her coffin and many spoke heartfelt messages. Members of the public filed by as time ticked down for them to pay their last respects to the only sovereign most Britons have ever known before she is laid to rest on Monday. Thousands shuffle by their queen for final ‘incredibly moving’ farewell “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” King Charles said. As their private grief has played out in the glare of global attention, a fresh opinion poll from YouGov showed the royal family’s popularity has risen in the UK. William and his wife Kate topped the ranking of most popular royals while Charles saw his approval ratings rise 16 points since May.