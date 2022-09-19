Queen Elizabeth II loved horses and riding. Here she is with a young Prince Charles. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth’s American cowboy and their ‘extremely close relationship’
- Californian Monty Roberts, often referred to as ‘the real Horse Whisperer’, became friends with the queen 30 years ago
- When Queen Elizabeth heard about the American’s training techniques she invited him to try them out on the royal equines
Queen Elizabeth II loved horses and riding. Here she is with a young Prince Charles. Photo: AFP