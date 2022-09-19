Queen Elizabeth II loved horses and riding. Here she is with a young Prince Charles. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth II loved horses and riding. Here she is with a young Prince Charles. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth’s American cowboy and their ‘extremely close relationship’

  • Californian Monty Roberts, often referred to as ‘the real Horse Whisperer’, became friends with the queen 30 years ago
  • When Queen Elizabeth heard about the American’s training techniques she invited him to try them out on the royal equines

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 8:24am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen Elizabeth II loved horses and riding. Here she is with a young Prince Charles. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth II loved horses and riding. Here she is with a young Prince Charles. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE