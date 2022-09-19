INTRODUCTION

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe are bidding a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral in London.

The queen, who reigned for 70 years after her father’s death in 1952, died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 at the age of 96.

Her funeral caps 10 days of national mourning in the UK, including four days of the queen lying in state at London’s historic Westminster Hall. Hundreds of thousands of people queued for miles to pay their final respects.

Monday’s state funeral, which is expected to be watched by millions worldwide, takes place at Westminster Abbey before the queen is taken to her burial place at Windsor Castle.