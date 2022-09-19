Britain’s King Charles follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey. Photo: AP
Britain and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth as state funeral marks end of era
- Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died September 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age of 96
- US President Joe Biden, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan among world leaders at state funeral at Westminster Abbey
