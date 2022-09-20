People take part in a protest against police violence in Toulouse, southern France. File photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

Three French policemen convicted over 2015 chokehold death of black man

  • The three officers were sentenced each to a 15-month suspended jail term over the death of Amadou Koume in a Paris bar
  • Rights groups say accusations of brutal, racist treatment of residents of often immigrant background by French police remain largely unaddressed

Reuters
Updated: 6:50pm, 20 Sep, 2022

