Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Presidential Press Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Presidential Press Service
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

developing | Vladimir Putin orders partial mobilisation in Russia, raising stakes in Ukraine war

  • Vladimir Putin gives televised address as Russia moves to annex swathes of Ukraine
  • Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia would mobilise 300,000 reservists

Agencies

Updated: 3:27pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Presidential Press Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Presidential Press Service
READ FULL ARTICLE