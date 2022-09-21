Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis denounces ‘tortured bodies’ found in Ukraine
- The pontiff recalled the conversation he had with his charity chief Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is delivering aid in the war-torn country
- Krajewski last week visited mass graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izium
Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: AFP