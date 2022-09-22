Britain’s King Charles on the day of the state funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s King Charles on the day of the state funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Reuters
As King Charles era begins, British anti-monarchists claim to have growing support

  • British republicans see opportunity for the anti-monarchy movement following the death of Queen Elizabeth
  • Support for the royal family remains strong, but lesser interest among the younger generation poses a challenge for new king

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 8:33am, 22 Sep, 2022

