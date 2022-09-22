Ukraine captured just under 100 Russian tanks that weren’t destroyed during the Kharkiv offensive, one analyst said. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine seizes dozens of Russian tanks left by retreating forces
- The tanks were captured as Ukraine regained territory in a major counteroffensive, mostly in the northeast
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine
