Giorgia Meloni’s eurosceptic Brothers of Italy was leading the last polls published two weeks before election day Sunday. Photo: AP
Giorgia Meloni’s eurosceptic Brothers of Italy was leading the last polls published two weeks before election day Sunday. Photo: AP
Italy
World /  Europe

Giorgia Meloni could become Italy’s first woman leader – and its first far-right one since Mussolini

  • Italy holds a general election on Sunday to elect a new parliament and determine who next governs the country
  • Georgia Meloni is on track to become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:16pm, 23 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Giorgia Meloni’s eurosceptic Brothers of Italy was leading the last polls published two weeks before election day Sunday. Photo: AP
Giorgia Meloni’s eurosceptic Brothers of Italy was leading the last polls published two weeks before election day Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE