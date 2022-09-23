Giorgia Meloni’s eurosceptic Brothers of Italy was leading the last polls published two weeks before election day Sunday. Photo: AP
Giorgia Meloni could become Italy’s first woman leader – and its first far-right one since Mussolini
- Italy holds a general election on Sunday to elect a new parliament and determine who next governs the country
- Georgia Meloni is on track to become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II
