Liz Truss, UK prime minister, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain’s biggest tax cuts since 1972, pound crashes, US$44 billion support for power firms
- The pound and bonds fell after Chancellor of the Exchequer scrapped top rate of income tax, paid by richest, costing US$178.3 billion over next five years
- A US$44.17 billion scheme to help protect energy firms from volatile prices and ensure they are not hit by a liquidity squeeze, confirmed by the Treasury
