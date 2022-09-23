Winner of two Booker Prizes for fiction Hilary Mantel wrote the acclaimed ‘Wolf Hall’ saga. Photo: AP
Winner of two Booker Prizes for fiction Hilary Mantel wrote the acclaimed ‘Wolf Hall’ saga. Photo: AP
Hilary Mantel, acclaimed author of ‘Wolf Hall’ Tudor saga, dies at 70

  • Described as the greatest modern English prose writer by Man Booker Prize judges, Mantel is credited with reenergising historical fiction in her novels
  • Her books about the 16th-century English power broker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII, transformed him into a charismatic anti-hero

Associated Press
Updated: 10:42pm, 23 Sep, 2022

