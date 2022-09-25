The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, UK. Photo: Royal Collection Trust / The Dean and Canons of Windsor, PA via AP
The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, UK. Photo: Royal Collection Trust / The Dean and Canons of Windsor, PA via AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Buckingham Palace reveals ledger stone at Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place

  • The image shows the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England
  • The stone is inscribed with the queen’s name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:49am, 25 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, UK. Photo: Royal Collection Trust / The Dean and Canons of Windsor, PA via AP
The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, UK. Photo: Royal Collection Trust / The Dean and Canons of Windsor, PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE