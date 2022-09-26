Ultra-orthodox Jewish pilgrims pass a security checkpoint on their way to pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman ahead of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of Hasidic Jews defy travel warnings by making New Year pilgrimage to war-torn Ukraine
- Pilgrims are travelling from Israel, the US, and other countries to Uman, a Ukrainian city that features the burial site of the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement
- Earlier this month, the Ukraine embassy in Israel urged those intending to travel for the pilgrimage not to
Ultra-orthodox Jewish pilgrims pass a security checkpoint on their way to pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman ahead of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE