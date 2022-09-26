A protester holds a banner reading “This is the image of my people. Carry the voice of the Iranians” as she stands in front of riot police in Paris during a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters on Sunday. Photo: AFP
French police use tear gas to thwart protesters from marching on Iran embassy in Paris
- The protesters had gathered for a second day to express outrage at the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran’s morality police last week
- Some demonstrators chanted ‘Death to the Islamic Republic’ and slogans against supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Similar protests took place in London
