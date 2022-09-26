Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni poses with her ballot at a polling station in Rome. Photo: Reuters
Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni poses with her ballot at a polling station in Rome. Photo: Reuters
Italy
World /  Europe

Giorgia Meloni eyes power as far-right triumphs in Italy elections

  • Giorgia Meloni is on track to lead Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II
  • Meloni, as leader of the largest coalition party, is likely to become Italy’s first woman PM

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:21am, 26 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni poses with her ballot at a polling station in Rome. Photo: Reuters
Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni poses with her ballot at a polling station in Rome. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE