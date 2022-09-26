Britain’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Taking aim at government, UK’s Labour unveils national wealth fund plan

  • On Monday, Labour leader Keir Starmer will outline a plan to ‘build British industry’ by using a national wealth fund similar to funds in Norway and Singapore
  • The move comes after PM Liz Truss’s Conservatives announced a ‘growth plan’ that handed tax cuts mostly to big business and the wealthy

Updated: 8:32am, 26 Sep, 2022

