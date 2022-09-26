Thick smoke, visible for miles around, rises over Bakhmut in the Donbas region of Ukraine on September 15. Photo: AFP
Russian crime boss killed in Ukraine after being recruited from prison to fight, report says
- Russian gang leader Igor Kusk was serving a 23-year jail term when he requested to fight in Ukraine
- He was sent to the front line by the Wagner Group, which has been recruiting prisoners to fight
