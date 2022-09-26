The British pound dived as much as 4.85 per cent to an unprecedented US$1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday. Photo: AFP
British pound plunges to record low in scathing appraisal of Truss government’s mini-budget
- Pound’s slide picked up pace last week after the UK’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes, boost spending
- Tax-cut plan has sparked concerns that increased public borrowing will worsen the nation’s cost of living crisis
