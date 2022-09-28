The Bank of England says it will launch a temporary UK government bond-buying programme. Photo: AP
The Bank of England says it will launch a temporary UK government bond-buying programme. Photo: AP
Bank of England to buy bonds after IMF warns UK to rethink tax cuts amid fears of growing economic inequality

  • The emergency intervention means the bank will buy government bonds in an effort to stabilise the market and drive down the soaring cost of borrowing
  • Move comes after value of the pound plummeted to a record low and the IMF urged Britain to ‘re-evaluate’ its unfunded tax cuts that could fuel inflation

Associated Press
Updated: 8:39pm, 28 Sep, 2022

