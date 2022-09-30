Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London during an official visit in December 2012. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’, death certificate says
- The UK monarch’s death at Balmoral Castle came nearly 3½ hours before the news was announced to the world, and before Prince Andrew and Prince William arrived
- The given cause of death could end speculation that the queen was suffering from a particular condition in the last year of her life
