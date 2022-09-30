Psychologists help a person who was in a convoy of civilian vehicles hit by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says 23 killed in Russian missile strike on civilian convoy
- Kremlin proxy official denies Russian involvement after dozens killed or wounded near the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia
- The attack came just hours before Moscow planned to annex more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month war
