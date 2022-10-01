According to the UN Environment Programme, the Nord Stream gas leaks caused severe climate damage. Photo: AFP
According to the UN Environment Programme, the Nord Stream gas leaks caused severe climate damage. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

UN: Nord Stream rupture may be biggest single climate-damaging methane release ever recorded

  • Emissions may be higher than Mexico’s major oil and gas leak in December, which spilled 100 metric tons of methane an hour
  • That is the equivalent of burning 1.1 billion pounds of coal, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:19am, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
According to the UN Environment Programme, the Nord Stream gas leaks caused severe climate damage. Photo: AFP
According to the UN Environment Programme, the Nord Stream gas leaks caused severe climate damage. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE