According to the UN Environment Programme, the Nord Stream gas leaks caused severe climate damage. Photo: AFP
UN: Nord Stream rupture may be biggest single climate-damaging methane release ever recorded
- Emissions may be higher than Mexico’s major oil and gas leak in December, which spilled 100 metric tons of methane an hour
- That is the equivalent of burning 1.1 billion pounds of coal, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency
