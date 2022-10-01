Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. Photo: AP
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
- Four labour unions have called three, 24-hour strikes over the next eight days, as consumers are also hit with a jump in their energy bills
- Timing of strikes could affect runners and fans trying to get to British capital for Sunday’s London Marathon
Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. Photo: AP