Greek defence minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in Nicosia, Cyprus on Saturday. Photo: AP
European Union
Greece can defend islands despite Türkiye’s threats, says defence minister

  • Earlier this week, Türkiye summoned the Greek ambassador to protest against the alleged deployment of US-made armoured vehicles to two Aegean Islands
  • Defence Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said Türkiye’s ‘revisionist and destabilising behaviour’ undermines security in the wider eastern Mediterranean region

Associated Press
Updated: 4:23am, 2 Oct, 2022

