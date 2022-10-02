Pope Francis has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Pope begs Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’, Zelensky to be ‘open to peace’, amid nuclear conflict fears
- Pope Francis urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war, ‘even out of love for his own people’
- He also addressed ‘an equally hopeful appeal to the president of Ukraine to be open to a serious peace proposal’
