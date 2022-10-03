Petition for immediate UK election passes 400,000 signatures

03:15
A petition calling for an immediate UK general election is rapidly gaining support, racking up about 4,000 new signatories every hour.
The petition now has more than 400,000 supporters, well over the 100,000 needed for it to be considered for debate in parliament. The growing number reflects anger at the government’s handling of the economy, the pound hitting a record low and banks pulling mortgage products.
“The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented,” the online petition said. It was launched before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s late-September mini budget, according to The Independent. “Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil,” the petition said.
No date for such a debate has yet been set. There are currently 14 petitions waiting for a parliamentary debate, although this one has by far the most signatures.
“A change in the leader of the governing party does not trigger a general election,” the government said in a September 20 response to the petition.
Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to “lay the ground” for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
On the first day of her governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, Truss, in office for less than a month but already under intense pressure, sought a softer tone by saying she would support the public during a difficult winter and beyond.
She defended her “growth plan”, a package of tax-cutting measures that investors and many economists have criticised for setting out billions of pounds of spending while offering few details on how it would be paid for in the short term.
Truss said it was the right direction, suggesting she had not fully explained to critics the depth of Britain’s problems and the urgent need for a radical plan. Traders and investors have dismissed that argument as a reason for the falls in the pound and the increase in borrowing costs last week.
But in what some Conservative politicians worry will hurt their prospects at an election due in 2024, Truss did not deny that the plan would require spending cuts for public services and refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, while endorsing a tax cut for the wealthiest.
Asked what she was doing to ease concerns in Britain about the impact of her plan on mortgages, loan and rental costs, Truss told the BBC: “I understand their worries about what has happened this week.
“I do stand by the package we announced, and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act, but I do accept that we should have laid the ground better.”