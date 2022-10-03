This handout picture released on September 30 by the Danish Defence Command and taken on September 29 shows one of four gas leaks at one of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Photo: AFP
Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of Nord Stream pipeline leaks
- Sweden has sent a submarine rescue ship to the site of the leaks but it was unclear when anyone or anything would be able to go down to the pipelines
- Russia has accused the West of sabotage on the Russian-built gas pipelines but the US and its allies have vehemently denied the charges
This handout picture released on September 30 by the Danish Defence Command and taken on September 29 shows one of four gas leaks at one of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Photo: AFP