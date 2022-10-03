Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, leaving from Dunfermline Abbey in Scotland. Photo: AFP
Britain’s King Charles in first public engagement since Queen Elizabeth’s death
- Hundreds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Scotland, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort
- The royal couple were also expected to host a reception in Edinburgh later for about 300 guests in to celebrate the British South Asian community
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, leaving from Dunfermline Abbey in Scotland. Photo: AFP