Ukrainian troops on a road between Izium and Lyman. Kyiv’s forces have taken back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east. Photo: AP
Russia warns of ‘direct military clash’ with West as US boosts arms aid to Ukraine
- New US$625 million security assistance package to Ukraine includes rocket launchers, artillery and ammunition
- Ukraine has taken back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed
Ukrainian troops on a road between Izium and Lyman. Kyiv’s forces have taken back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east. Photo: AP