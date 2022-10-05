Liz Truss, UK prime minister, delivers her keynote speech during the Conservative Party’s annual autumn conference in Birmingham, UK, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
UK PM Truss vows ‘I will not allow the anti-growth coalition to hold us back’, as Greenpeace protesters disrupt speech
- She also said it was right for the Bank of England to set interest rates independently without interference from politicians
- Protesters from Greenpeace briefly disrupted the PM’s speech, holding up a sign and shouting slogans before being removed by security
Liz Truss, UK prime minister, delivers her keynote speech during the Conservative Party’s annual autumn conference in Birmingham, UK, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg