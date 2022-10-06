Nobel Literature Prize awarded to French author Annie Ernaux

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. Ernaux, whose work is mostly autobiographical, is 82. The Literature Prize is the fourth Nobel award announced in Stockholm, Sweden, this week. In explaining its choice, the Academy said Ernaux “consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class”. Her debut novel was Les Armoires Vides in 1974 but she gained international recognition following the publication of Les Années in 2008, translated into The Years in 2017. “It is her most ambitious project, which has given her an international reputation and a raft of followers and literary disciples,” the Academy said of that book. Nobel Chemistry Prize: Three scientists honoured for ‘snapping molecules together’ On Monday, the Medicine Prize went to Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution. On Tuesday, physicists Alain Aspect of France, John Clauser of the United States and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger were given the Physics Prize for developing experimental tools that helped prove quantum entanglement – a phenomenon Albert Einstein dismissed as “spooky action at a distance”. On Wednesday, scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the Chemistry Prize for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create desired compounds and that offer insight into cell biology. With the exception of economics, the prizes were endowed by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel (1833-96), the inventor of dynamite. The first awards were handed out in 1901, five years after Nobel’s death. Each prize is worth 10 million kronor (nearly US$900,000) and will be handed out with a diploma and gold medal on December 10 – the date of Nobel’s death in 1896. Last year, the prestigious Literature Prize award went to British-Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah. American poet Louise Gluck won it the year before. After Thursday’s announcement, the Nobel season continues Friday with the highly-anticipated Peace Prize, the only Nobel announced in Oslo. Punters have suggested this year’s prize could sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or the climate. The Economics Prize wraps things up on Monday, October 10.