Gas coming from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Getty Images
Gas coming from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Getty Images
Russia
World /  Europe

Nord Stream gas leak was ‘serious sabotage’, investigators confirm

  • Probe has strengthened suspicions that ‘detonations’ caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week
  • ‘Seizures have been made at the crime scene and these will now be investigated’, the Swedish prosecutor leading the investigation said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:13pm, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Gas coming from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Getty Images
Gas coming from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE