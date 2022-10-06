Gas coming from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Getty Images
Nord Stream gas leak was ‘serious sabotage’, investigators confirm
- Probe has strengthened suspicions that ‘detonations’ caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week
- ‘Seizures have been made at the crime scene and these will now be investigated’, the Swedish prosecutor leading the investigation said
