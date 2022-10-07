People visit the Vatican Museums in May after weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters
US tourist smashes 2,000-year-old sculptures at Vatican after being told he can’t see the pope
- The 65-year-old American man is in custody after allegedly throwing one of the Roman busts on the floor then breaking another as he tried to flee
- It will cost an estimated US$14,800 and about 300 hours of work to restore the damaged sculptures
People visit the Vatican Museums in May after weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters