People visit the Vatican Museums in May after weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters
People visit the Vatican Museums in May after weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Tourism
World /  Europe

US tourist smashes 2,000-year-old sculptures at Vatican after being told he can’t see the pope

  • The 65-year-old American man is in custody after allegedly throwing one of the Roman busts on the floor then breaking another as he tried to flee
  • It will cost an estimated US$14,800 and about 300 hours of work to restore the damaged sculptures

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:23am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit the Vatican Museums in May after weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters
People visit the Vatican Museums in May after weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE