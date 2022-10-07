Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall in September. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry, Elton John and others sue Daily Mail publisher over privacy breaches
- Actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are also among the individuals accusing the newspaper group of actions like tapping private phone calls
- Other alleged privacy breaches include paying police officials for sensitive information and impersonating individuals to obtain medical records
