Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70 on October 7. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Russian TV host claims Ukraine’s counteroffensive was timed to ‘ruin’ Putin’s birthday

  • A Russian TV host discussed the recent gains Ukrainian forces made in the Kherson region
  • He claimed that a counterstrike is being timed to ruin President Vladimir Putin’s birthday on October 7

Updated: 10:56am, 7 Oct, 2022

