Nobel Prize
World /  Europe

breaking | Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

  • Peace Prize announced in Oslo, following medicine, physics, chemistry and literature prizes this week
  • Launched 121 years ago, the Nobel Prize awards were created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel

Agencies

Updated: 5:12pm, 7 Oct, 2022

