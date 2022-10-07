This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties. The climax of the Nobel season, the Peace Prize winner was announced in Oslo, Norway, on Friday. “The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. “They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.” Last year, the Peace Prize crowned two champions of freedom of the press, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and her Russian colleague Dmitry Muratov. Previous winners include the UN World Food Programme, Barack Obama when he was US president, and prominent Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo. The Peace Prize is the only Nobel awarded in Oslo, with the other disciplines announced in Stockholm. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous, and have been awarded since 1901. On Monday, the Medicine Prize kicked off the 2022 season, going to Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who discovered Neanderthal DNA and the previously unknown Denisova hominin. The Physics Prize on Tuesday honoured Alain Aspect of France, Austria’s Anton Zeilinger and John Clauser of the United States for their discoveries in the field of quantum entanglement. On Wednesday, the Chemistry Prize went to another trio, Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless of the United States together with Morten Meldal of Denmark, for laying the foundation for a more functional form of chemistry where molecules are linked together, called click chemistry. French author Annie Ernaux on Thursday won the Nobel Literature Prize, the 17th woman to get the nod out of 119 literature laureates since 1901. The Nobel season winds up Monday with the Nobel Economics Prize.