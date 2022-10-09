Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange form a human chain around the British parliament in London, UK on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange form human chain around UK parliament
- The WikiLeaks founder is wanted by the US for allegedly violating the US Espionage Act by publishing classified files in 2010 related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq
- Supporters in London held life-size cut-outs of Assange, along with posters reading ‘Journalism is not a crime’ and ‘prosecute war crimes, not Assange’
Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange form a human chain around the British parliament in London, UK on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE