A forensic police officer stands next to police vehicles near a German railway station. State security services have taken the lead in investigating the apparent sabotage of train lines in northern Germany that brought transport to a halt for hours. Photo: dpa
Germany rail attack ‘targeted and professional,’ say police
- Rail traffic in northern Germany was stopped for several hours on Saturday after cables were severed in ‘sabotage’
- On top of explosion of gas pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, concerns raised over possible links to Berlin’s support for Ukraine
