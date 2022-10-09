Former US President Donald Trump earlier this month. Photo: via AP
Trump speaks at Spain rally of global far-right via video, urging ‘lots of very good conservative things’
- Former US president appeared in video shown at Madrid rally, which also showed messages from Hungary’s Orban and Italy’s Meloni
- Spain’s far-right Vox party’s leader Abascal called Trump ‘a visionary in the fight for sovereign nations and fight for secure borders’
