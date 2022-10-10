Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen with his wife Doris Schmidauer in Vienna, Austria on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen secures second term, projections indicate
- The Austrian president performs a largely ceremonial role, but also has sweeping powers that mean overseeing periods of transition and turbulence
- The votes counted do not include postal ballots, which will be counted on Monday, but projections are for the result as a whole, including postal votes
