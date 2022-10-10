Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel awarded prestigious UN prize. Photo: dpa
Germany’s Angela Merkel to receive prestigious UN prize for handling of 2015 migration crisis
- ‘Angela Merkel has shown great moral and political courage by helping more than a million refugees survive and rebuild,’ High Commissioner for Refugees said
- Ex-chancellor awarded Nansen Refugee Award for showing what could be achieved when politicians act supportively and work on solutions to world’s challenges
