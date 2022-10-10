British Prime Minister Liz Truss gets a ‘safe’, experienced Treasury secretary after announcing she wanted someone new in the job. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Liz Truss picks ‘safe’ new Treasury chief in surprise appointment
- Appointment of James Bowler, who has 20 years experience in the Treasury, was a surprise after reports PM Truss wanted someone new to help end the ‘orthodoxy’
- The removal of his predecessor broke British convention and came soon before a string of unfunded tax cuts that caused turmoil in financial markets
