British Prime Minister Liz Truss gets a ‘safe’, experienced Treasury secretary after announcing she wanted someone new in the job. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Liz Truss picks ‘safe’ new Treasury chief in surprise appointment

  • Appointment of James Bowler, who has 20 years experience in the Treasury, was a surprise after reports PM Truss wanted someone new to help end the ‘orthodoxy’
  • The removal of his predecessor broke British convention and came soon before a string of unfunded tax cuts that caused turmoil in financial markets

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:41pm, 10 Oct, 2022

