Russian President Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting on Monday. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin ‘miscalculated’ Russia’s ability to occupy Ukraine

  • US president said he believes ‘rational actor’ Vladimir Putin misjudged his war against Ukraine
  • On Monday, Russia unleashed one of its largest attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Agencies

Updated: 11:18am, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting on Monday. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE