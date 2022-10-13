Firefighters work in the field near the Druzhba pipeline where an oil leak was detected, near the village of Zurawice, Poland on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Russia
Leak detected in Druzhba pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

  • A Polish official says it could be an accident, but authorities are looking at all possible causes
  • The incident comes soon after leaks at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas lines last month that were the result of an attack with explosives

Associated Press
Updated: 4:09am, 13 Oct, 2022

