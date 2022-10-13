The aftermath of a missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’

  • Attack on Kyiv follows wave of deadly missile strikes on Ukrainian cities earlier this week
  • Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones

Associated Press
Updated: 2:02pm, 13 Oct, 2022

